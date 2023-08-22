Video Ad Feedback
Gusty winds and heavy rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold nears landfall
Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest update on Tropical Storm Harold as it nears the Texas coast.
01:38 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Gusty winds and heavy rain expected as Tropical Storm Harold nears landfall
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hilary forces swift water rescues with catastrophic flooding
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Intense rainfall turns into rushing river through city
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNNE
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage shows devastating wildfires in Maui
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See beehives melt in scorching Arizona heat
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Family trapped by typhoon flood waters rescued in daring attempt
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can you give your pet ice? TikTok vet explains
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon in the Philippines
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how deadly flash flooding hit New York
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Heavy flooding in China trapped couple on top of car. See what happened next
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN