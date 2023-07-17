Video Ad Feedback
Fire burns area larger than most countries. Officials can't stop it
One of the worst wildfire seasons is plaguing Canada. The fire has burned an area larger than most countries, and officials on the ground say they don't have a way to extinguish it. CNN's Paula Newton reports.
03:26 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Fire burns area larger than most countries. Officials can't stop it
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Concertgoers pelted by hail in Colorado
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what happens to your body when temperatures soar
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Heavy flooding in China trapped couple on top of car. See what happened next
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado touching down in Texas
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Barren lands show impact of Spain's record-breaking heat
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I have no windshield': Helicopter damaged by hail during broadcast
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Massive shelf cloud darkens sky over downtown Chicago
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man swims in street during historic flooding
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man rides out tornado inside van. See the footage
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Unbelievable': CNN reporter reacts to record snowfall in California
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Graphic shows all the changes in global temperature since 1850
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN