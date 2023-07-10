flooding new york vpx
'Once in a millennium': Powerful storms cause flooding across Northeast US
Severe storms that left at least one dead in Orange County, New York, are dumping heavy rainfall at intense rates over parts of the Northeast, forcing road closures, water rescues and urgent warnings about life-threatening flash floods. CNN's Polo Sandoval has more.
02:06 - Source: CNN
General view of the Prague NATO Summit, 21 November 2002 at Prague's Congress Center. NATO leaders agreed the organisation's biggest ever enlargement, inviting seven ex-communist countries to join the former Cold War bloc as it extends into former Soviet Union territory.AFP PHOTO Gerard CERLES (Photo by GERARD CERLES / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD CERLES/AFP via Getty Images)
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
- Source: CNN
rep barbara lee ISO sotu 060923
'That's crossing a line': Democrat responds to Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
02:19
- Source: CNN
trump dairy queen
Trump seemingly baffled by 'blizzards' during Dairy Queen campaign stop
00:44
- Source: CNN
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Some Republicans are sounding the alarm on DeSantis. Hear his reaction
01:44
- Source: CNN
SCREENGRAB Israel Protest Tel Aviv Aerials July 8 2023
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
- Source: CNN
British legendary singer Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage on day 5 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on June 25, 2023. Elton John closes out Britain's legendary Glastonbury Festival on Sunday in what has been billed as his final UK performance. The 76-year-old pop superstar is winding down a glittering live career with a global farewell tour, having played his last concerts in the United States in May ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on July 8. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
Elton John gives special message to fans at final show
00:51
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)
Hear why an ex-GOP lawmaker is now helping Hunter Biden
03:45
- Source: CNN
mccaul sotu vpx
GOP Lawmaker says cluster munitions will be a 'game changer' in Ukraine
02:09
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks to crowd during a campaign event on July 1 in Pickens, South Carolina.
Here's what the turnout at this small town Trump rally says about the presidential race
01:36
- Source: CNN
Bill Richardson Joe Biden SPLIT
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
01:31
- Source: CNN
View of the Tiete river covered with toxic foam in Salto, 100km from Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 7, 2023. The Tiete River is 1,100 km long, crossing the state of Sao Paulo, and during the dry season, the sewage that is dumped into the river in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo forms a toxic foam composed of phosphates and phosphorus present in biodegradable household products such as soap, detergent, soap, toothpaste and shampoo, causing pollution. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
00:53
- Source: CNN
The buoys have arrived and the installation of the marine barrier on the Rio Grande begins today. #OperationLoneStar
'Shameful!': Texas lawmaker slams Abbott's latest immigration plan
02:13
- Source: CNN
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Megan Rapinoe of the USA poses for a photograph with the Golden Boot award and the Golden Ball award following the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Megan Rapinoe makes announcement about her career
01:03
- Source: reuters
belarus wagner camp
See the Belarus military camp intended for Wagner fighters
02:01
- Source: CNN
trump bolton split 070723
Bolton details how often 'random people' had access to Trump
02:52
- Source: CNN
SpaceX lavandera pkg
Debris from Elon Musk's SpaceX launch scattered, raising environmental concerns
05:16
- Source: CNN