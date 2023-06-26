Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
Severe tornado-spawning storms battered the Southeast and Ohio Valley, leaving at least two people dead and more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power. Videos posted on social media showed a funnel-shaped cloud ripping through buildings in Bargersville, a small town outside of Indianapolis.
00:30 - Source: CNN
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
