tornado storm bargersville indiana
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
Severe tornado-spawning storms battered the Southeast and Ohio Valley, leaving at least two people dead and more than 400,000 homes and businesses without power. Videos posted on social media showed a funnel-shaped cloud ripping through buildings in Bargersville, a small town outside of Indianapolis.
00:30 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
tornado storm bargersville indiana
Video shows tornado ripping through homes, spraying debris
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shvets putin split vpx
Former KGB officer says Putin's grip on power 'almost nonexistent'
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SOTU Sec. Antony Blinken
'I think you've seen cracks emerge that weren't there before:' Sec. Blinken on Russia-Wagner conflict
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin shoigu prigozhin split
CNN military analyst calls out 'losers' in Russia-Wagner conflict
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Prigozhin is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia's military command Friday, May 5 of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight.
Hear audio clip of Wagner boss claiming to turn forces around
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin speak 0624
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues blunt warning
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jay and Sean Bloom
Father and son who turned down seats on doomed sub share red flags
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump on June 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Exclusive: Jack Smith trades immunity for fake elector testimony in Jan. 6 probe
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Christie booed
Christie booed criticizing Trump during speech
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SAENZ
CNN reporter details White House response to SCOTUS ruling
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
survivor migrant boat
Video shows migrants waiting before ill-fated migrant boat voyage
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Hanken, an undersea expert, describes the debris found during a news conference on Thursday, June 22.
Expert reveals first indication of implosion in search for submersible
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael guillen
Old video shows a submersible caught on Titanic's propeller
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barack Obama Donald Trump Split
CNN's Amanpour asks Obama about 'spectacle' of Trump. Hear his answer
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Surfing Seal 2
Adorable baby seal shows off its surfing skills
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN