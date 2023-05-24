radar Mawar Guam VPX
'Anticipate the worst': Officials issue dire warning ahead of Typhoon
The eye of Typhoon Mawar has passed just north of Guam, but the eyewall -- the strongest part of the storm -- is bringing strong winds and heavy rain. CNN's Derek Van Dam has the weather report.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
radar Mawar Guam VPX
'Anticipate the worst': Officials issue dire warning ahead of Typhoon
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump desantis encuestas candidatura presidencial republicana eeuu dusa roa_00021707.png
'Trump's old turf': Reporter breaks down DeSantis announcing 2024 campaign on Twitter
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uhaul wh crash moment
Identity of suspect accused of ramming White House security barrier revealed
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
collins senn split
'With 3 more women this would have been different': SC State Sen. on failing to block abortion ban
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Nationalist Chance vpx
Video shows Russian civilians taking 'matters into their own hands'
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AI mind reading technology neuroscience donie osullivan contd vpx_00002130.png
Neuroscientists test out brain-reading AI on CNN reporter
04:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shark Bite vpx 2
Gruesome photos show man's leg after shark attack 70 feet underwater
01:32
Now playing
- Source: WPLG
boy dropped border wall
Video captures moment young boy dropped from barrier wall
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa mars perseverance rover belva crater
New video shows NASA rover's stunning view into Mars crater
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 kohberger arraignment 0522
Man accused of killing Idaho students appears in court
01:05
Now playing
- Source: KOMO
children killed river california affil pkg
Dangerous conditions in a California river leads to death of two kids
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Whelan, a former US Marine accused of spying and arrested in Russia stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at a court in Moscow on August 23, 2019. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Paul Whelan told CNN from inside Russian prison camp
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
epstein gates SPLIT
Reporter says Jeffrey Epstein appeared to blackmail Bill Gates with this 'veiled threat'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talk as they depart the U.S. Capitol following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Saint Patrick's Day on March 17 in Washington, DC.
Hear McCarthy's response on debt ceiling phone call with Biden
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Defence attorney Timothy Parlatore, representing US Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, speaks with reporters at a pre-trial hearing for Gallagher's court martial for alleged war crimes in Iraq, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton
Ex-Trump attorney explains why he left Trump's legal team
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LB transgender teen
Transgender teen misses graduation after she says she was told to dress in boy's clothing
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN