Newsroom
Wicked weather 16 videos
Florida Tornado car flip
Video shows tornado flipping car in Florida
01:15
helicopter hail
'I have no windshield': Helicopter damaged by hail during broadcast
02:17
chicago shelf cloud
Massive shelf cloud darkens sky over downtown Chicago
01:10
video thumbnail man swims street fort lauderdale
Man swims in street during historic flooding
01:48
man inside van tornado little rock arkansas
Man rides out tornado inside van. See the footage
00:30
ca lake
See how California's recent weather crises brought dead lake back to life
03:46
elam vpx screengrab
'Unbelievable': CNN reporter reacts to record snowfall in California
01:53
arkansas tornado damage wynne contd orig jc_00005807.png
A tornado destroyed an Arkansas football field. See what's left
00:58
mississippi destruction
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
01 Montebello storm damage 0322
Watch: Rare tornado tosses debris near Los Angeles
01:04
Video thumbnail Ed Hawkins warming stripes
Graphic shows all the changes in global temperature since 1850
03:28
03 CA Snow
Man builds 12-foot-tall snow tunnel to get out of home
00:45
california flooding vpx
Drone video captures the aftermath of deadly California atmospheric river
02:03
fedex delivery driver falling tree kentucky
Watch dangerous moment FedEx driver encounters on route
00:41
storm chaser
'Early wake-up call': Storm chaser describes severe storms in central US
02:33
wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
