'I have no windshield': Helicopter damaged by hail during broadcast
Powerful storms battered communities across Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Oklahoma appeared to be the hardest hit with at least four confirmed tornadoes rolling through the state and knocking out power for about 20,000 homes and businesses. CNN's Derek van Dam has more.
Wicked weather 16 videos
