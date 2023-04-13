video thumbnail man swims street fort lauderdale
Man swims in street during historic flooding
Historic flooding struck Fort Lauderdale, Florida, causing local officials to issue flash flood emergency warnings. CNN's Carlos Suarez reports.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
video thumbnail man swims street fort lauderdale
Man swims in street during historic flooding
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kentuckly Andy Beshear April 12 2023
Governor calls for more focus on mental health in wake of mass shooting
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taiwan Ministry of National Defense vpx
China may be one step closer to attacking Taiwan
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Judge Eric Davis
Judge plans to appoint Special Master to Dominion, Fox News case. This is why
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Zelensky reacts to beheading videos: World can't ignore 'how easily these beasts kill'
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Hear 911 audio from Louisville bank shooter's mother
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Richmond Indiana Fire
Officials: Business owner 'fully responsible' for recycling plant fire emitting toxic smoke
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Byron Donalds
Watch GOP congressman react to question about 'right to live' amid mass shootings
06:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
israeli police tear gas canister thumbnail lon orig na
Video appears to show Israeli police throwing tear gas canisters at journalists
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pearson Speech 1 vpx
Hear Rep. Pearson's passionate speech after his reinstatement to Tennessee House
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A woman blows her nose in Godewaersvelde, northern France on May 18, 2013, as the return of pleasant weather marks the arrival of allergenic pollen. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)
If you have allergies, you may want to avoid this type of medication
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab inside al asqa
CNN granted permission to holy site at heart of conflict in Jerusalem
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hakeem Jeffries' once praised infamous uncle
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beshear
Gov. Beshear shares emotional memories of his friend killed in Louisville shooting
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joseph Wu
Military exercises suggest China is getting 'ready to launch a war against Taiwan,' island's foreign minister tells CNN
07:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie porter ctm iso 4 12 23
Lawmaker who's a single mom reveals shocking advice she received
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk bbc interview lon orig na
'This hasn't been some sort of party': Elon Musk discusses running Twitter
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN