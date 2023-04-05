chicago shelf cloud
Massive shelf cloud darkens sky over downtown Chicago
A massive shelf cloud formed over downtown Chicago as the area faces severe storm threats. Over 85 million Americans living between Michigan to Texas are currently at risk of dangerous weather. CNN's Derek van Dam reports.
01:10 - Source: CNN
elam vpx screengrab
'Unbelievable': CNN reporter reacts to record snowfall in California
01:53
mississippi destruction
Hear how tornado lifted couple up in the air while sitting in their bathtub
02:41
01 Montebello storm damage 0322
Watch: Rare tornado tosses debris near Los Angeles
01:04
Video thumbnail Ed Hawkins warming stripes
Graphic shows all the changes in global temperature since 1850
03:28
03 CA Snow
Man builds 12-foot-tall snow tunnel to get out of home
00:45
california flooding vpx
Drone video captures the aftermath of deadly California atmospheric river
02:03
fedex delivery driver falling tree kentucky
Watch dangerous moment FedEx driver encounters on route
00:41
storm chaser
'Early wake-up call': Storm chaser describes severe storms in central US
02:33
wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
exp nasa weather transformer chinchar 022109ASEG2 cnni business_00003828.png
NASA studies earth dust from space
03:32
Mt Wash observ orig thumb
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
01:09
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
01:02
CA flood rescue orig 2
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
00:58
alabama tornado vpx
Fast-moving, powerful storms moving through the Southeast
01:29
bernal 99 highway california flooding vpx
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
01:38
