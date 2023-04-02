man inside van tornado little rock arkansas
Man rides out tornado inside van. See the footage
Cody Coombes recounts riding out a tornado in Little Rock, Arkansas, inside his pest control van. The National Weather Service reported that an EF-3 tornado had roared through Pulaski and Lonoke counties with estimated peak winds of 165 mph, killing one person in North Little Rock and four people in Wynne.
00:30 - Source: CNN
