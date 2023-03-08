Chad Myers
California faces flood risk after back-to-back snowstorms
Officials in California are imploring residents to prepare for a powerful storm set to lash the region with torrential rain as the state continues to recover from colossal amounts of snow that trapped mountain communities. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has more.
Wicked weather 16 videos
storm chaser
'Early wake-up call': Storm chaser describes severe storms in central US
wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
exp nasa weather transformer chinchar 022109ASEG2 cnni business_00003828.png
NASA studies earth dust from space
Mt Wash observ orig thumb
Watch Mt. Washington endure historic wind chill of -108°F
Auckland flooding
Record rainfall hits New Zealand's largest city. See what it did to the airport
CA flood rescue orig 2
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
alabama tornado vpx
Fast-moving, powerful storms moving through the Southeast
bernal 99 highway california flooding vpx
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
jordan flooding thumbnail
Tourists flee amid flash floods at this World Heritage Site
ice formations thumbnail 2
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
winter storm houses
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
visibility conditions sandoval buffalo sot nr vpx_00004329.png
Anchor says she didn't know reporter was on camera due to whiteout conditions
van dam steering snow
What to do when you're caught driving in snow
sportscaster weather report
Sportscaster can't stop complaining as he fills in as weatherman in hilarious live hits
blizzard explainer defintion nws orig_00011424.jpg
Is this storm really a blizzard?
