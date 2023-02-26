RV sinks valencia california vpx
See moment RV sinks into California river amid heavy rain
Newsroom
A motorhome fell into a southern California river after heavy rain caused the embankment to crumble. CNN affiliate KABC caught the moment on camera.
00:33 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
