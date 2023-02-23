wyoming state trooper dodges truck
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
More than 65 million people across 29 states, from as far west as California to Minnesota through Maine, are under winter weather alerts that include warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet that are likely to make travel dangerous and knock out power to some. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
01:59 - Source: CNN
