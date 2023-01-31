Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
A winter storm bringing the triple threat of ice, sleet and snow to parts of the South and central US has prompted officials to close roads and schools as they urge people to avoid traveling in dangerous conditions.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Wicked weather 16 videos
Millions nationwide brace for ice storm
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: California woman rescued from rushing waters by helicopter
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fast-moving, powerful storms moving through the Southeast
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tourists flee amid flash floods at this World Heritage Site
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anchor says she didn't know reporter was on camera due to whiteout conditions
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
What to do when you're caught driving in snow
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sportscaster can't stop complaining as he fills in as weatherman in hilarious live hits
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is this storm really a blizzard?
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Keep these items in your car in case of a storm
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why Florida's bees are starving
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See home nearly split in half by tree from storm
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Families rescued from rooftops as heavy flooding hits Brazil
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN