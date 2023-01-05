gas station collapase california 1
Gas station completely crumples from high winds in California
AT THIS HOUR
CNN's Stephanie Elam reports from Daly City, California, an area just south of San Francisco, where a severe storm and high winds knocked over a gas station roof.
02:06 - Source: CNN
