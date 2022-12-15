Hear how this boy stayed safe as tornado wrecked his neighborhood
A severe weather system has left a trail of destruction in Louisiana, killing at least three people. Violent tornadoes touched down causing collapsed homes, turning debris into projectiles and knocking out power. CNN's Nick Valencia reports from the ground.
02:16 - Source: CNN
