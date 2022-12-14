Video shows severely damaged homes as tornadoes rip through Southern states
A massive storm system that delivered heavy snow and blizzard conditions in the northern US states has caused over a dozen deadly tornadoes in states across the South. CNN's Derek Van Dam has the report.
02:13 - Source: CNN
