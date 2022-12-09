next weeks storm system
Severe weather threat on the horizon
Snow continues for the West and Midwest today, while the next system brings the risk of severe storms next week. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
03:36 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 17 videos
next weeks storm system
Severe weather threat on the horizon
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Barbara Corcora rent thumb
'Shark Tank' star discloses how much she pays for her home
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ifeoma ozoma risk takers laptop
This techworker went public with her story of discrimination. Now she's helping others do the same
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nasser Al Khater
'Death is a natural part of life': Qatari official brushes off worker death at World Cup
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hawaii sign language linda lambrecht as equals lon orig cc Linda 5
Meet the woman keeping Hawaii Sign Language alive
09:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alzheimers mom tiktok 1
Mom with Alzheimer's gets 'onslaught' of gifts after going viral on TikTok
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
queensland plesiosaur skeleton thumb
Amateur fossil hunters find 19-foot-tall, 100 million-year-old skeleton
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
voice of tiktok thumb
That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
robin meade sign off
Robin Meade signs off after HLN's last broadcast
02:38
Now playing
- Source: HLN
01 SWAT Lawsuit
Bodycam shows SWAT team searching a 77-year-old's home on false 'Find my iPhone' ping
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
One-year-old Locked Car orig
Watch one-year-old's remarkable reaction after being accidentally locked in car
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida beach debris 3
Archaeologists may have solved a Florida beach mystery
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A view of a temporarily closed JCPenney store at The Shops at Tanforan Mall on May 15, 2020 in San Bruno, California. JCPenney avoided bankruptcy after the company paid down paid $17 million in debt on Friday after missing two previous payments.JCPenney has an estimate $3.6 billion in debt.
This $600,000 half human, half goat statue honors Elon Musk
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jump catch split
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ana cabrera pepsi and milk
CNN anchor tries Pepsi and milk. See her reaction
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Keke Palmer, SZA Episode 1833 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Austin Johnson as Mitch McConnell and Kenan Thompson as Herschel Walker during the Herschel Walker Cold Open on Saturday, December 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
'Saturday Night Live' takes on Herschel Walker and the Georgia runoff
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN