cold tuesday am
Cold temperatures and snow for parts of the East
Cold temperatures and snow for parts of the East as a Santa Ana wind event begins in Southern California. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
02:38 - Source: CNN
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
- Source: CNN
Dave Chappelle 2
Dave Chappelle talks Kanye in 'SNL' monologue
01:47
- Source: CNN
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Did 'Top Gun: Maverick' bring us back to theaters? Inside the decision to hold the film for two years
04:08
- Source: CNN Business
Jason Momoa
Watch Jason Momoa strip down on live TV to show off his Hawaiian malo
01:12
- Source: CNN Business
jesus mario fake twitter accounts
Fake Twitter accounts surge after paid verification introduced
02:45
- Source: CNN
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
- Source: CNN Business
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
- Source: CNN
late night hosts live
'It doesn't look like a red wave': Late night shows go live on election night
01:43
- Source: CNN
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Chris Evans attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
This Marvel heartthrob is this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
01:00
- Source: HLN
passenger seat, Interior of airplane with passengers sitting on seats and stewardess walking the aisle in background. Travel concept,vintage color
CNN reporter measures airline seats and puts them to the comfort test
01:57
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
- Source: CNN Business
tucker carlson biden speech
Biden gave an election warning, Tucker Carlson blasted him for it
02:17
- Source: CNN Business
Jimmy Kimmel halloween
Watch Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween prank that makes kids cry
01:37
- Source: CNN Business
The Masked Singer/ Walrus
'90s teen heartthrob revealed on 'The Masked Singer'
02:06
- Source: HLN
Karly Pavlinac yurkevich pkg2
'It's taking longer than I thought': Why some jobs seekers can't find work
02:35
- Source: CNNBusiness