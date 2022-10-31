Potential Cyclone Fifteen could bring heavy rainfall to Central America
Potential Cyclone Fifteen is set to strengthen in the coming days and could bring heavy rainfall to parts of Central America. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
01:29 - Source: CNN
