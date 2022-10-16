Climate change is unlocking this new center for conflict, senator says
Sen. Angus King (I-ME) says the United States has fallen behind in securing the Arctic, which he argues could soon become the center of a global showdown -- and potentially -- the stage for a nuclear show of force by Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
