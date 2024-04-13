Video Ad Feedback
Mobs are robbing stores. Here's what police are doing about it
CNN's Whitney Wild investigates the uptick of smash-and-grab robberies across the US and looks more closely at Chicago's efforts to stop them.
Source: CNN
'A stunt for Donald Trump': SE Cupp blasts Speaker Johnson's trip to Mar-a-Lago
01:12
From fame to infamy: A look back on O.J. Simpson's life
02:45
Watch CNN's coverage of O.J. Simpson's infamous white Bronco chase in 1994
04:26
Survivalist shares how coconuts helped stranded fishermen survive on Pacific island
01:04
Jewish Berkeley dean speaks after graduation dinner at his home was disrupted by pro-Palestinian student
04:06
Millions are being impacted by this country's water crisis
01:50
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
'Crazy': Witness describes shooting scene in Philadelphia
00:42
Watch power lines explode as tornadoes, floods hit the South
00:40
Cousin of executed inmate says his death was 'absolutely unnecessary'
02:47
Costco is running out of gold bars to sell. Financial expert reacts
01:22
Watch zoo animals react as totality passes over Texas during eclipse
02:19
96 rounds fired: Family reacts to the death of son involved in police shooting
04:01
'It is a dark day in Arizona': Governor blasts ruling on abortion ban
03:07
Jennifer Crumbley issues warning during her sentencing
01:31
Hear from journalist booted from GOP event over her "unfair reporting"
04:32
Source: CNN