Video Ad Feedback
From fame to infamy: A look back on O.J. Simpson's life
O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star and broadcaster whose athletic achievements and fame were eclipsed by his 1995 acquittal in the brutal killings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, has died of cancer, his family announced on X. He was 76.
02:45 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
From fame to infamy: A look back on O.J. Simpson's life
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Crazy': Witness describes shooting scene in Philadelphia
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch power lines explode as tornadoes, floods hit the South
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cousin of executed inmate says his death was 'absolutely unnecessary'
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Costco is running out of gold bars to sell. Financial expert reacts
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch zoo animals react as totality passes over Texas during eclipse
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
96 rounds fired: Family reacts to the death of son involved in police shooting
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is a dark day in Arizona': Governor blasts ruling on abortion ban
03:07
Now playing- Source: KNXV
Video Ad Feedback
Jennifer Crumbley issues warning during her sentencing
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from journalist booted from GOP event over her "unfair reporting"
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Victim's mom makes tearful statement at Crumbley parents' sentencing
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI: Alleged American ISIS sympathizer planned to shoot up churches
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows engine cowling falling off Boeing plane operated by Southwest Airlines
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Burglary tourists' travel to US on visas to rob upscale homes. Here's how they do it
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs is named in sexual assault lawsuit against his son
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Security guard killed, 7 injured after gunfire erupts at bar
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Coffee shop customers scatter as quake strikes Northeast
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN