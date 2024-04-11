Video Ad Feedback
Bob Costas describes how O.J. Simpson tried to call him from the Bronco
CNN Contributor Bob Costas describes how he learned that O.J. Simpson tried to call him during the infamous 1994 Bronco chase.
04:14 - Source: CNN
