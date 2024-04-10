Video Ad Feedback
'He was shot because he shot a police officer': Ex-Chicago police officer on fatal traffic stop
Bodycam footage shows Chicago police fire as many as 96 bullets toward a man during a traffic stop, killing 26-year-old Dexter Reed. While a preliminary investigation suggests the driver opened fire on officers first, his family and attorneys question why plain-clothed officers swarmed Dexter Reed's car with guns drawn and fired dozens of shots at him. CNN Senior Law Enforcement Analyst and former Chicago police officer Charles Ramsey weighs in.
02:31 - Source: CNN
