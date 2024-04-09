Video Ad Feedback
She heard 96 shots fired on the police scanner. She learned later those shots killed her brother
The family of Dexter Reed speaks out after the newly released bodycam footage shows the violent moments before and after the 26-year-old was fatally shot during a traffic stop by Chicago police officers. CNN's Omar Jimenez has more.
04:01 - Source: CNN
