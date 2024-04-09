Video Ad Feedback
See how zoo animals reacted to total eclipse
As the solar eclipse reached full totality, staff at the Dallas zoo as well as pet owners noted moments of change in animals' behavior. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
02:19 - Source: CNN
Eclipse Across America 12 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See how zoo animals reacted to total eclipse
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch the solar eclipse across the path of totality
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Late night shows react to total eclipse
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment crowd goes under total darkness during eclipse
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-astronaut asked by daughter what he'll do during eclipse. His answer makes CNN reporters chuckle
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Nye breaks down the simple science of a solar eclipse
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These household items can protect your eyes during a solar eclipse
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Everything you need to know about eclipses in two minutes
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A total solar eclipse will darken skies across the US. Here's how to watch
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New device helps the blind experience the eclipse. Here's how it works
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How the 'cowboy capital of the world' prepares for the eclipse
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper tries on sunglasses for solar eclipse
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN