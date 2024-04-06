Video Ad Feedback
'Burglary tourists' travel to US on visas to rob upscale homes. Here's how they do it
Officials say a sophisticated ring of thieves are traveling to Chile where they can easily obtain a tourist visa waiver to enter the US and rob numerous upscale homes across the country.
03:31 - Source: CNN
