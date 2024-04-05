eclipse explainer card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Total, annular, partial: Do you understand the different types of eclipses?
As a highly-anticipated solar eclipse approaches, CNN explains the different types of eclipses and how variations in celestial alignment affects what you might see.
01:45 - Source: CNN
Eclipse Across America 6 videos
eclipse explainer card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Total, annular, partial: Do you understand the different types of eclipses?
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eclipse thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
These household items can protect your eyes during a solar eclipse
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
solar eclipse thumb
Video Ad Feedback
A total solar eclipse will darken skies across the US. Here's how to watch
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper eclipse glasses
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper tries on sunglasses for solar eclipse
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - This handout picture released by Imagen Chile shows Chilean and US scientists looking at a solar eclipse from the Union Glacier in Antarctica on December 4, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / IMAGEN CHILE / FELIPE TRUEBA - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISIGN CAMPAIGNS -DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by FELIPE TRUEBA / Imagen Chile / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / IMAGEN CHILE / FELIPE TRUEBA - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISIGN CAMPAIGNS -DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / IMAGEN CHILE / FELIPE TRUEBA - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISIGN CAMPAIGNS -DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by FELIPE TRUEBA/Imagen Chile/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See total solar eclipse over Antarctica (2021)
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Balloon Fiesta Eclipse Thumb 2
Video Ad Feedback
Watch an eclipse pass over the world's largest balloon festival
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN