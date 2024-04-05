Video Ad Feedback
Did you know you can hear the eclipse? Here's how it works
A new technology, called the LightSound device, developed by Harvard researchers that translates changing light into sounds, allows visually impaired or blind people to experience the eclipse. Fundraising and outreach coordinator for South East Area Coalition Kiki Smith demonstrates how the device works.
Source: CNN
Eclipse Across America 6 videos
Did you know you can hear the eclipse? Here's how it works
02:18
02:18
These household items can protect your eyes during a solar eclipse
01:55
Source: CNN
Everything you need to know about eclipses in two minutes
01:45
Source: CNN
A total solar eclipse will darken skies across the US. Here's how to watch
01:20
Source: CNN
How the 'cowboy capital of the world' prepares for the eclipse
02:47
Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper tries on sunglasses for solar eclipse
02:45
Source: CNN