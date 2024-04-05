Video Ad Feedback
Baltimore mayor responds to GOP criticism over bridge funding
Some GOP lawmakers are taking issue with President Biden's promise to support the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge with federal dollars. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins CNN News Central to respond to the criticism.
01:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
01:35
'This is not what Jack Smith wanted to hear': Legal expert on judge denying Trump's request to dismiss documents case
01:17
State election official rips into Elon Musk retweeting false voter conspiracy
03:11
Hear what Bernie Sanders wants the US to tell Israel
05:07
'It is fair game' for Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia, says US diplomat
13:10
'It is what it is': Latino voter reacts to Trump's incendiary remarks about migrants
03:51
CNN rides along with Coast Guard after Baltimore bridge collapse
02:14
New campaign ad uses classic TV theme song to take a swipe at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
02:32
Retired lt. general explains similarities between Israeli and US military practices
03:21
See college basketball star's announcement after tumultuous year
02:16
Judge rejects Trump's bid to get Georgia election case dismissed. Hear why
02:35
Hear what White House official says Biden told Netanyahu
02:29
New footage from raid on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' house
00:42
José Andrés says IDF strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles was no accident
03:09
'He's a damn fool': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Mike Johnson over Ukraine
01:43
Strong winds knock over student as storms rage across the US
00:52
Design of this bridge 'could be at risk of collapse' if hit by container ship, says expert
02:54
