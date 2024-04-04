Video Ad Feedback
'This happened all the time': Wrongfully convicted man speaks about his case
Ronald Johnson was wrongfully convicted of murder in Philadelphia in 1990 and sentenced to prison. After an investigation found that no evidence existed to support his conviction, it was vacated by a judge, ending Johnson's 34 years in prison. He speaks with CNN's Laura Coates.
03:52 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'This happened all the time': Wrongfully convicted man speaks about his case
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts Fox News clip to his social media. Expert thinks it violates gag order
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You're not going to have long': Meteorologist has warning ahead of severe weather
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He goes off': Honig reacts to Trump's post after judge expands gag order
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New report links secret Russian intel unit to 'Havana Syndrome' cases
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Honig calls Hope Hicks' testimony a 'game changer'
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Learn more about the company who backed Trump's $175M bond
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI: SUV being inspected by bomb squad after ramming office gate
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows scope of operation to clear collapsed bridge in Baltimore
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the NYC store where migrants can shop for free
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He ran the Pentagon for Donald Trump. Hear why he now says he won't vote Trump
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN