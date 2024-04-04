Video Ad Feedback
CNN rides along with Coast Guard after Baltimore bridge collapse
CNN's Gabe Cohen speaks with Coast Guard officials about the complex salvage operation of removing wreckage following Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
02:14 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN rides along with Coast Guard after Baltimore bridge collapse
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
José Andrés says IDF strike on World Central Kitchen vehicles was no accident
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a damn fool': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Mike Johnson over Ukraine
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Strong winds knock over student as storms rage across the US
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Design of this bridge 'could be at risk of collapse' if hit by container ship, says expert
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts Fox News clip to his social media. Expert thinks it violates gag order
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You're not going to have long': Meteorologist has warning ahead of severe weather
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He goes off': Honig reacts to Trump's post after judge expands gag order
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New report links secret Russian intel unit to 'Havana Syndrome' cases
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Honig calls Hope Hicks' testimony a 'game changer'
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Learn more about the company who backed Trump's $175M bond
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI: SUV being inspected by bomb squad after ramming office gate
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows scope of operation to clear collapsed bridge in Baltimore
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN