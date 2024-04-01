Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
Larry DeSantis believes he was one of the last people to drive off the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore before the catastrophic collapse. He recalls his drive across the bridge in an interview with CNN.
00:58 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows scope of operation to clear collapsed bridge in Baltimore
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the NYC store where migrants can shop for free
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He ran the Pentagon for Donald Trump. Hear why he now says he won't vote Trump
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maryland governor on how bridge collapse will impact the average American's wallet
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Literally changing the length of the day': Scientist on fluctuations amid climate change
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel admits killing 2 Palestinians and then burying them with a bulldozer after shocking video surfaces
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My soul hurts': Mother on leaving her 7 children behind
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN