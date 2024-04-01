Video Ad Feedback
FBI: SUV being inspected by bomb squad after ramming office gate
An SUV rammed into the front gate of the FBI office in Atlanta, FBI-Atlanta spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto said. The suspect has been taken into custody and taken to the hospital for evaluation, and the vehicle is currently being cleared by a bomb squad, according to Tony Thomas, a FBI Atlanta spokesperson. CNN's Ryan Young has more.
02:49 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
FBI: SUV being inspected by bomb squad after ramming office gate
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to believe': Man drove over bridge moments before collapse
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows scope of operation to clear collapsed bridge in Baltimore
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See protests in Jerusalem calling for Netanyahu to resign
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel says this is one of the 'big problems' amid Russia's recent gains
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is my dream': woman says she risked it all for gender affirming surgery in Thailand
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the NYC store where migrants can shop for free
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He ran the Pentagon for Donald Trump. Hear why he now says he won't vote Trump
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Maryland governor on how bridge collapse will impact the average American's wallet
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Literally changing the length of the day': Scientist on fluctuations amid climate change
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel admits killing 2 Palestinians and then burying them with a bulldozer after shocking video surfaces
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My soul hurts': Mother on leaving her 7 children behind
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN