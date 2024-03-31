Video Ad Feedback
See the NYC store where migrants can shop for free
CNN's Alaa Elassar reports on the "Little Shop of Kindness" in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood, a boutique that offers free social services, legal advice and clothing for migrants.
03:39 - Source: CNN
