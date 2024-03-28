Video Ad Feedback
NTSB releases new video from the point of impact on Francis Scott Key Bridge
The National Transportation Safety Board shared video with CNN showing the point of impact between the Dali container ship and the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, Maryland.
01:47 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
NTSB releases new video from the point of impact on Francis Scott Key Bridge
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Simulator shows what pilot may have experienced before bridge crash
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-State Department official accuses Israel of 'seeking to wipe out the population of Gaza'
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Utah women's basketball coach describes 'racial hate' she says the team experienced
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dead at 82
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down McDaniel ousting from NBC
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Planned Parenthood CEO on how Supreme Court justices reacted to abortion pill hearing
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows what happened right before ship hit bridge
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shocking sight to see:' Witness reacts to bridge collapse
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the raids on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why an ex-NBC host supports the network's controversial hiring of Ronna McDaniel
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Why is our tail on fire': Passenger records carnival cruise ship on fire
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmakers were in a standoff before reaching funding deal. Here's why
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shohei Ohtani connected to MLB gambling allegations probe
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN