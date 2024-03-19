Video Ad Feedback
Why victim forgave ex-officer accused of torturing him
Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins tried, for months, to tell people about the grueling violence and torture they endured at the hands of six White law enforcement officers, culminating in Jenkins being shot in the mouth. Now, more than a year later, the men -- both of whom are Black -- and their attorney say justice may finally come as the White officers who tortured them for nearly two hours faced sentencing. CNN's Ryan Young reports.
02:38 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why victim forgave ex-officer accused of torturing him
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South Dakota governor facing legal action over video praising her dentist
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what could happen if the TikTok bill is passed and made law
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment rocket explodes after launch
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Nancy Mace explain why they voted 'no' on TikTok ban
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TikTok's 'Juicy Body Goddess' speaks to CNN about potential ban
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Putin discuss nuclear weapons during interview
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Could there be two worse options?': Undecided voter weighs in on 2024
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Robert Hur says he mentioned Biden's memory in report
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why sailor who became first US woman to race solo around world cried upon return
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN joins Ukrainian medivac team under cover of darkness
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Royal historian has theory as to why picture of Kate, Princess of Wales, was released
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: There's a silver lining in Arab states' response to the Israel-Hamas war
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN