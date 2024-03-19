MA slave auction mother
Mother speaks out after daughter was targeted for 'mock slave auction'
Six Massachusetts middle school students were charged after a racial online bullying incident where they created a "mock slave auction" on a group chat, according to authorities. CNN's Laura Coates speaks with mother of one of the students involved in the incident.
