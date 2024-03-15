Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam video shows fatal shooting of teen with autism
California sheriff's deputies fatally shot a teenager with autism,15-year-old Ryan Gainer, who was holding a gardening tool, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and a family attorney said. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:29 - Source: CNN
