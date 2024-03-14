Hala Gorani March 14 SCREENGRAB
Hala Gorani explains why she decided to switch to a less Arabic-sounding name
Former CNN anchor Hala Gorani discusses her journey growing up in the US in an Arabic-Syrian family and why she felt she needed to switch to her mother's family name and hide her Arabic skills while seeking employment.
