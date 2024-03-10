Video Ad Feedback
Watch Harry and Meghan surprise victim's family in Uvalde
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, made a visit to meet with the family of Irma Garcia, a teacher killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde Texas. CNN's Camila Bernal has the details.
02:05 - Source: CNN
