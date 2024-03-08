Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts Uvalde investigator who cleared local police of wrongdoing
Moments after presenting the findings of an independent report on the May 2022 school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, without assigning blame, the man who led it walked out of a city council meeting without taking questions, sparking the fury of many victims' families. CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reports.
02:15 - Source: CNN
