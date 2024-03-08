Video Ad Feedback
Tire falls off plane immediately after takeoff
A United Airlines flight lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco International Airport, but safely landed at Los Angeles International Airport after it was diverted, the airline and airports tell CNN. The Federal Aviation Administration said they will investigate the incident.
