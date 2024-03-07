Video Ad Feedback
Hear the opening statements for Michigan school shooter's dad's trial
CNN's Jean Casarez reports on the opening statements in the manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021. This trial comes just weeks after his wife, Jennifer, was convicted of the same charges.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the opening statements for Michigan school shooter's dad's trial
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Haley said about Trump as she dropped out of race
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What guilty verdict against 'Rust' armorer may mean for Alec Baldwin
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
His son killed four people at a Michigan high school. Now, James Crumbley is on trial
06:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Greatest hits of many of his falsehoods': Foreman fact checks Trump's speech tonight
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian tank unit near front lines doesn't fire for three days
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump campaign cutting costs ahead of general election
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video shows moment Philadelphia LGBTQ director and husband were arrested
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage shows fatal police shooting of Isaac Goodlow
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See tumbleweeds inundate Utah neighborhood
00:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alabama woman who underwent uterus transplant fears IVF ruling could shatter her dream
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'More than 50 dead so far': Ranch manager shows devastation of Texas wildfire
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video captures chaotic scene as gunfire erupts near Six Flags
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Blockbuster blizzard pounds California, Sierras
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Blizzard conditions batter California, Nevada
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former judge predicts what will happen after trial date is set in classified docs case
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN saw what's inside aid packs destined for Gaza. And investigates why they're not reaching civilians
05:41
Now playing- Source: CNN