PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - MARCH 7: James Crumbley, father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, re-enters the courtroom after a break on the first day of his trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were shot and killed by his son, on March 7, 2024 at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan. Crumbley's wife Jennifer Crumbley was convicted on the same four counts at her trial last month, the first time in U.S. history that a parent was tried in relation to a mass school shooting that was committed by their child. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Hear the opening statements for Michigan school shooter's dad's trial
CNN's Jean Casarez reports on the opening statements in the manslaughter trial of James Crumbley, the father of the teenager who killed four students at a Michigan high school in 2021. This trial comes just weeks after his wife, Jennifer, was convicted of the same charges.
