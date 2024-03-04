Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage shows fatal police shooting of Isaac Goodlow
A police department in a Chicago suburb released body camera footage capturing the moments officers shot and killed Isaac Goodlow inside his apartment while responding to a reported domestic violence incident.
02:04 - Source: CNN
