Video Ad Feedback
'You just don't get it ...': Judge reprimands man who fatally shot woman in his driveway
Washington County Judge Adam Michelini admonished Kevin Monahan before sentencing him to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
01:12 - Source: POOL
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'You just don't get it ...': Judge reprimands man who fatally shot woman in his driveway
01:12
Now playing- Source: POOL
Video Ad Feedback
Former judge predicts what will happen after trial date is set in classified docs case
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN saw what's inside aid packs destined for Gaza. And investigates why they're not reaching civilians
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Crippling' weather conditions expected to hit California
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Classless': Ex-McConnell aide slams Sen. Josh Hawley
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's why Bernie Sanders thinks Biden can win over Democratic voters
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Film reveals mysterious knocking sounds that came from the Titan submersible
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN presses IDF spokesperson on firing at civilians seeking aid
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Eyewitness: Most deaths were result of aid trucks ramming those fleeing
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
104 civilians killed trying to access food aid trucks in Gaza, according to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Illinois judge removes Trump from ballot because of 'insurrectionist ban'
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what McConnell said on Senate floor after announcement
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down judge's ruling in Trump civil fraud trial
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian soldier has a message for Washington
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Analyst shares why she thinks SCOTUS chose to take on Trump immunity
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Burien City Council member confronts unhoused individuals: 'You are trespassing right now'
02:09
Now playing- Source: KING