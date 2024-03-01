ga child in car trunk wsb
12-year-old seen riding in the trunk of a moving car. His mom explains why he was there
A Georgia woman says she's taking "full accountability" after a viral video showing her 12-year-son in the trunk of her moving car led to her arrest. CNN affiliate WSB reports.
