Suspect in Laken Riley killing was arrested in 2022 for unlawful entry into US
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect in the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, is a Venezuelan migrant who is not a United States citizen and was arrested in 2022 after entering the US illegally. CNN's Isabel Rosales reports.
