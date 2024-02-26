Video Ad Feedback
Republican state lawmaker refers to LGBTQ+ community as 'filth'
Oklahoma Republican state senator Tom Woods referred to the LGBTQ+ community as "filth" during a public event, according to audio recorded by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Woods told the Tahlequah Daily Press he was standing by his comments.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Republican state lawmaker refers to LGBTQ+ community as 'filth'
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reconnects with former classmate and death row inmate seeking new trial
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Suspect in Laken Riley killing was arrested in 2022 for unlawful entry into US
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
American couple feared dead after yacht allegedly hijacked
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks back at the 2 years of war in Ukraine
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'An eye-opening case:' CNN analyst on LaPierre case
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch California rain create massive lake in Death Valley
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New documentary reveals heartbreaking details about Wendy Williams' health
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN