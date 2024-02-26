Oklahoma State Senator Tom Woods thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican state lawmaker refers to LGBTQ+ community as 'filth'
Oklahoma Republican state senator Tom Woods referred to the LGBTQ+ community as "filth" during a public event, according to audio recorded by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Woods told the Tahlequah Daily Press he was standing by his comments.
01:27 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Oklahoma State Senator Tom Woods thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican state lawmaker refers to LGBTQ+ community as 'filth'
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ivan cantu lavandera vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter reconnects with former classmate and death row inmate seeking new trial
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jose antonio ibarra mugshot
Video Ad Feedback
Suspect in Laken Riley killing was arrested in 2022 for unlawful entry into US
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ralph Hendry Kathy Brandel
Video Ad Feedback
American couple feared dead after yacht allegedly hijacked
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Ukrainian flag flies in a damaged residential area in the city of Borodianka, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. In Borodyanka in the Kiev region, rescuers pulled out the bodies of 41 dead from under the rubble. This was reported by the press center of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, triggering the largest military attack in Europe since World War II. (Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)No Use Germany.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN looks back at the 2 years of war in Ukraine
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 23: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Winthrop University on February 23, 2024 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Former President Trump is campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state's Republican presidential primary on February 24. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks out about IVF but stays silent on abortion. Reporter has theory why
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Laken Hope Riley vpx
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia Spy Plane SCEENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine claims it shot down 'rare' Russian spy plane
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Abby Phillip Split February 23 2024 for video
Video Ad Feedback
Trump calls Biden a racist in speech to Black voters. Hear Abby Phillip's response
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Wayne LaPierre, National Rifle Association, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'An eye-opening case:' CNN analyst on LaPierre case
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
death valley badwater bason lake
Video Ad Feedback
Watch California rain create massive lake in Death Valley
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yet Oleksandr
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian fighter recounts the challenges and triumphs of surviving every major battle
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wendy Williams lifetime
Video Ad Feedback
New documentary reveals heartbreaking details about Wendy Williams' health
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 BA Mosquitoes
Video Ad Feedback
See the swarm of mosquitoes taking over Buenos Aires
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who was, and wasn't, at the unofficial 'veepstakes' for potential Trump VP
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south carolina students gop primary tuchman vpx
Video Ad Feedback
From the classroom to the polls: Hear from South Carolina students ahead of GOP primary
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DEI college backlash Athena Jones vpx_00001401.png
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN